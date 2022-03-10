Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Takes A Comfortable Lead In Goa

Goa Assembly Election Results: Goa was predicted by most pollsters to be heading for a hung assembly

Counting of votes polled in the Goa Assembly elections on February 14 is currently underway. Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa is inching closer to the half-way mark as early trends of the counting of votes showed the party leading on 18 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, Congress was ahead on 12 constituencies

The BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

Along with Goa, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, UP, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Goa Election Result 2022:

Mar 10, 2022 11:25 (IST) Goa Election Results: We will sweep this Goa election, Says BJP Leader

We will sweep this Goa election. People have rejected scamsters, outsiders. They have voted for a party that works for the people of Goa, said BJP leader Vishwajit Rane

Mar 10, 2022 11:13 (IST) Congress Staring At Another Debacle, Leader Talks Of "Revamp, Rewiring"

As the Congress stared at a defeat today in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, a senior party leader talked about a "revamp and rewiring" after the latest in a series of election debacles.

Mar 10, 2022 11:04 (IST) Goa Election Results: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Now In Lead

The incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by over 300 votes so far in Sanquelim Assembly seat, official data at 10:30 AM said

Mar 10, 2022 10:41 (IST) Goa Election Results: Trends At 10.40 am

#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Election trends at 10:40 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/uE2VnjE14Y - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 10:34 (IST) Goa Election Results 2022: BJP Leading In 18 Seats

BJP leading in 18 seats, Congress- 12, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak-5, Aam Aadmi Party-1, Independent-2 as per early EC trends

Mar 10, 2022 10:23 (IST) Goa Election Results 2022: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant trailing

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat on Thursday, as per the latest trends.



Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani was leading over BJP leader Sawant by 446 votes, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

Mar 10, 2022 10:16 (IST) Goa Election Results: How BJP and Congress candidates currently stand

#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa - how BJP and Congress candidates currently stand in #ElectionResults



Health warning: Based on postal votes#GoaElections2022pic.twitter.com/uiKZGF5wxG - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 10:09 (IST) Goa Election Results: Latest Trends Show Congress leading in 15 seats, BJP in 13

The Congress was leading in 15 Assembly seats of Goa, while the BJP was ahead in 13, as per the latest trends available of 38 out of the 40 seats in the state.

Mar 10, 2022 09:52 (IST) BJP is leading in 13 seats at the end of round one of counting, Congress leading in 7, MGP in 2, AAP in 1, and Independents in 2, as per early trends

Mar 10, 2022 09:44 (IST) "We'll Be Single-Largest In Goa": Congress Leader

"I had said one month ago that I would put Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the Congress kitty. Then, after the exit polls, I said, 'unfortunately, Punjab is a disappointment but I will stick by what I had said about Uttarakhand and Goa'. I would be surprised if we lost Uttarakhand. We will be the single-largest, though in the hung situation, in Goa," said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mar 10, 2022 09:30 (IST) Goa Election Results: A Congress candidate watches the election result from a hotel In Madgaon



Mar 10, 2022 09:17 (IST) Goa Election Results: BJP takes lead in early trends

#ResultsWithNDTV | Leads from Goa



Health Warning: Based on postal votes #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/GPqM8ks903 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:05 (IST) Election Results 2022: Ready For One Nation, One Election, Says Poll Body Chief Sushil Chandra

One Nation One Election is a good suggestion, but this will need a change in the Constitution and it is to be decided in parliament. The Election Commission is fully prepared and is capable of conducting simultaneous elections, said CEC.

Mar 10, 2022 08:55 (IST) Goa Election Results: Trends at 8.48 am

#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Election trends at 8:48 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/q0c9DNDZ1i - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:39 (IST) Goa Election Results 2022: Goa Congress Goes To Supreme Court Over 2017 Defections

The Congress's Goa unit has approached the Supreme Court over the defection of its 10 MLAs to the BJP in 2017. In 2017 Goa assembly polls, the Congress had 17 MLAs and BJP 13 MLAs. Then 10 Congress MLAs joined BJP in October 2019.

The Congress's request for disqualification of the MLAs who had defected was rejected by the Speaker as two-thirds of the MLAs had merged with BJP. The Speaker's decision to reject the Congress's request was also upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Now the Congress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the high court order

Mar 10, 2022 08:26 (IST) Goa Election Results 2022: BJP Confident Of Victory

BJP candidates have expressed confidence in the party's win by a majority in Goa.

Atanasio Monserrate, BJP Panaji MLA said that there are no second plans, no alliances for the party, "We are very confident that we will win the polls".

"There is no in case; we will win the election and Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Minister. We are confident that we will form the government on our own," Monserrate said.

Mar 10, 2022 08:14 (IST) Assembly Elections Results 2022: Verdict In Five States Today

Election results for five states , including Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Exit polls have predicted a BJP landslide in UP, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep in Punjab and a tight race in 3 other states.

Mar 10, 2022 08:05 (IST) Goa Election Results: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers at a temple

Offered prayers at Shree Datta Mandir in Sankhali. pic.twitter.com/1zL5xEEejD - Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:02 (IST) Goa Election Results: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Counting of votes has began amid tight security at two centres in Goa

Mar 10, 2022 07:55 (IST) Goa Election Results 2022: Congress Seeks Governor's appointment

Long before the counting of votes started in Goa, the Congress, in a show of confidence, asked for a meeting with the governor in the afternoon.

Congress sources said party leaders this morning asked for an appointment with Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at 3 pm.

No appointment has been given so far. Long before the counting of votes started in Goa, the Congress, in a show of confidence, asked for a meeting with the governor in the afternoon.

Mar 10, 2022 07:43 (IST) Goa Election Results: Key Seats To Watch Out For

#ResultsWithNDTV | Countdown to #AssemblyElections2022 results - votes will be counted in 40 seats, 21 needed for majority pic.twitter.com/rQHT17hog7 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:34 (IST) Goa Election Results: Tight security checks outside counting centres

Three layers of security have been put in place at both the counting centres and anyone eligible to enter the facilities will have to carry either a negative RT-PCR certificate or double vaccination proof.



Mar 10, 2022 07:19 (IST) Goa Election Results: Votes will be counted at two centres

The votes will be counted at two places - Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji - covering Assembly constituencies falling in North Goa district and South Goa district, respectively, officials said.

Mar 10, 2022 00:51 (IST) Counting of votes in Goa will begin at 8 AM.

Mar 10, 2022 00:51 (IST) The BJP is projecting confidence that it will have the support of estranged ally Maharashtrawadi Gomatak Party, which is currently partnering the Trinamool Congress.

