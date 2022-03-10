Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Takes A Comfortable Lead In Goa

Counting of votes polled in the Goa Assembly elections on February 14 is currently underway. Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa is inching closer to the half-way mark as early trends of the counting of votes showed the party leading on 18 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, Congress was ahead on 12 constituencies
The BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.
Goa was predicted by most pollsters to be heading for a hung assembly.
Along with Goa, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, UP, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
As the Congress stared at a defeat today in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, a senior party leader talked about a "revamp and rewiring" after the latest in a series of election debacles.
The incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by over 300 votes so far in Sanquelim Assembly seat, official data at 10:30 AM said
BJP leading in 18 seats, Congress- 12, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak-5, Aam Aadmi Party-1, Independent-2 as per early EC trends
The Congress was leading in 15 Assembly seats of Goa, while the BJP was ahead in 13, as per the latest trends available of 38 out of the 40 seats in the state.
"I had said one month ago that I would put Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the Congress kitty. Then, after the exit polls, I said, 'unfortunately, Punjab is a disappointment but I will stick by what I had said about Uttarakhand and Goa'. I would be surprised if we lost Uttarakhand. We will be the single-largest, though in the hung situation, in Goa," said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
One Nation One Election is a good suggestion, but this will need a change in the Constitution and it is to be decided in parliament. The Election Commission is fully prepared and is capable of conducting simultaneous elections, said CEC.
Counting of votes has began amid tight security at two centres in Goa
Long before the counting of votes started in Goa, the Congress, in a show of confidence, asked for a meeting with the governor in the afternoon.
