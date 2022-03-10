AAP Claims Victory On Two Goa Seats

Atishi tweeted that AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas has emerged a winner in Benaulim

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed victories on two seats in Goa. Party leader Atishi has said that AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva have won in Benaulim and Velim, respectively. The official handle of the party's Goa unit also tweeted on this.

AAP registers its first victories in Goa!

AAP's Capt @VenzyViegas wins in Benaulim

Mr Viegas is up against Trinamool Congress's Churchill Alemao and the Congress's Antonio Feliciano Dias. As per numbers on the Election Commission website, the AAP candidate had secured 6,087 votes at 12.30 pm, followed by Mr Alemao with 4,753 and Mr Dias at 4,510 votes, respectively.

"@AamAadmiParty win it's first seat in Goa! Captain Venzy Viegas defeats Churchill Alemao from Benaulim seat! An aam aadmi has won - so proud of @VenzyViegas!," she said in a Twitter post.

In Velim, Cruz Silva was leading with 5,107 votes at 1 pm, according to data on the Election Commission website. He was closely followed by the Congress' D'Silva Savio at 4,865 votes.

.@AamAadmiParty wins its second seat in Goa! Cruz Silva wins from Velim! An engineer by profession, an aam aadmi in his heart - so proud of you Cruz ❤️

In the initial trends on the poll panel's website, the BJP is headed for a victory with leads in 19 out of 40 seats, just short of the majority mark of 21. The Congress was leading in 11 seats. The AAP is leading in two seats.