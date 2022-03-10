'This Big A Majority Scares Me Too,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Assembly Elections Results: "Punjab people have done something spectacular," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party heading for a massive victory in Punjab with around 90 of the state's 117 seats, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the scale of the victory "scares" him.

AAP's victory in Punjab is seen as an action replay of Delhi, where it won a massive 67 of 70 seats in 2015. In 2020, it retained a similar majority.

But the challenges of Punjab – especially in its rural areas -- are different, compared to Delhi which is a city state.

"The people of Punjab have done something spectacular. This has been a huge revolution. So many huge leaders have lost... Amarinder Singh has lost, Sukhbir Badal lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Charanjit Channi lost, Navjot Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost... this is nothing short of a massive, massive revolution," he added.