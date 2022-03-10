Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Early Leads In, All Eyes On UP

Assembly Election Results 2022: The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases.

The BJP is moving ahead of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress is locked in a tight race with AAP in Punjab as per the early trends based on postal ballots as votes are being counted in five states. The Congress is ahead in Goa and Manipur, the early leads showed.

The Assembly Election Results in five states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur held state polls.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - held in seven phases over a month - witnessed a high-octane campaign between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the BJP raised issues like law-and-order problems during the Samajwadi Party government and dubbed its rivals as "dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars".

The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh over the past years, attempted to win voters with the 'ladki hoon,lad sakti hoon' campaign, on issues related to women and their security and questioned the "caste and religion-based politics" during the BJP rule.

Meanwhile, the BSP, which led a low-key campaign for the most part, targeted the rivals on issues of inflation, poverty, unemployment and stray cattle menace.

In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as big challenger to the Congress which is riddled by infighting. Other contenders in the poll battle include the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, which has joined hands with the BJP.

The hill state of Uttarakhand witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.

The Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. With defections and horse-trading emerging as a key poll issue in the state, several parties, including Congress, have made attempts to safeguard their candidates.

In Manipur, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone. The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.

Here are the Live Updates on election results for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur:

Mar 10, 2022 08:56 (IST) Election Results: People of Uttarakhand will defeat BJP's arrogance, "Uttarakhandiyat" will win, Harish Rawat tells NDTV



Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said he was confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand.

"People of Uttarakhand will defeat BJP's arrogance, "Uttarakhandiyat" will win," he told NDTV.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the Congress leader had said that his party will get close to 48 seats in the hill state.

Mar 10, 2022 08:51 (IST) Election Results: Congress+ ahead in Goa, Manipur in early leads



Congress alliance is ahead in Goa and Manipur in early leads (postal votes).

Mar 10, 2022 08:47 (IST) Live Election Results: In Early Trends, Congress, AAP ahead in Uttarakhand



Uttarakhand Election trends at 8:44 am.

Mar 10, 2022 08:42 (IST) Punjab Election 2022: Tight security in Punjab centres amid vote counting



As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said.

A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres.

Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited.

Mar 10, 2022 08:40 (IST) Election Results: "Public is winning, hooliganism is losing, UP Minister as counting begins



"Public is winning, hooliganism is losing," Deputy UP Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted today.

Mar 10, 2022 08:35 (IST) CCTV footage shows open strong rooms, EVM machines as the counting process starts in Lucknow. A three-tier security is in place at the counting centre in Lucknow. CAPF, PAC and civil police have been deployed there. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials etc. being done before entry to the centre, a senior police official told ANI.



Mar 10, 2022 08:32 (IST) Counting of votes underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand



Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission: SSP Janmejay Khanduri pic.twitter.com/bLDpxrBmTY - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:31 (IST) UP Election Results: Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh voted in last phase

Azamgarh, which is the Samajwadi Party's stronghold, voted in last phase of UP election.

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. The SP stronghold had also bagged five out of 10 Assembly seats in the 2017 state elections. Even while the BJP swept the 2017 state polls, the party had won just one Assembly seat.

The BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra against SP's Durga Prasad Yadav from the Azamgarh Assembly seat. Durga Prasad Yadav is yet to lose an election from here since 1985.

Mar 10, 2022 08:28 (IST) #ElectionResults | 10 leads in from Uttar Pradesh, BJP+ ahead in 8, Samajwadi Party alliance in 2. In Uttarakhand, both BJP and Congress leading in 1, in Punjab, Congress ahead in 1. Leads based on postal ballot #ResultsWithNDTV



Watch live: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6pic.twitter.com/rE3J7TqiSP - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:27 (IST) Live Election Results: Goa Congress moves Supreme Court over defection of MLAs in 2017



The Goa Congress has approached the Supreme Court over defection of 10 of its MLAs to BJP in 2017. The party has moved Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order that upheld the Speaker's decision to reject Congress plea to disqualify them from the assembly.

In 2017 assembly polls, Congress won 17 MLAs and BJP won 13 MLAs. Later, 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

Congress moved for disqualification of defected MLAs under 10th schedule but was rejected by the Speaker as 2/3 of the MLAs merged with BJP. Speakers's decision to reject Congress plea was upheld by Bombay HC.



Mar 10, 2022 08:22 (IST) Election Results: BJP's Pramod Sawant prays at party office in Goa as counting on



The BJP's Pramod Sawant has reached the party office in Goa as counting of votes is going on in the coastal state. In visuals, Mr Sawant was seen offering prayers at the BJP office.

The party has said it is confident of getting the support of the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, or MGP, as both the parties are "ideologically aligned".

Mar 10, 2022 08:20 (IST) Live Election Results: First leads in Uttarakhand in





Mar 10, 2022 08:18 (IST)

Election Results: Counting has started in all 12 counting centres in Manipur. As of now, counting is taking place in 49 constituencies. Postal ballot counting has started.

Mar 10, 2022 08:14 (IST) Election Results: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner, Said

During the ban on election rallies due to the Omicron wave, EC took MCC violations seriously. Around 2,270 FIRs were filed for violation of COVID norms as well as MCC violations in all 5 states. Every political party is the same for EC.

The questions raised on an EVMs in Varanasi was meant for training purpose. The ADM's mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per standard operating procedure.

When questions were raised by some parties, we showed them no. displayed on that EVM. It didn't match with EVMs that were sealed & kept in the strong room for counting. They were satisfied after this. No EVM on which votes are cast can be taken out from the strong room.

The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre.

There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents.

Mar 10, 2022 08:10 (IST) Election Results: "BJP will form government with majority in UP," says party candidate

Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district, said the BJP will form government with majority in UP.



The public has immense trust on PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

BJP will form government with majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time.

BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes.

Mar 10, 2022 08:05 (IST) Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane visits counting center



#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane at a counting center
#GoaElections2022
A tough contest is expected in Goa, where the BJP managed to form government five years ago despite getting fewer seats than the Congress. Both parties are in a race to line up possible allies. The BJP is projecting confidence that it will have the support of estranged ally Maharashtrawadi Gomatak Party, which is currently partnering the Trinamool Congress.

Mar 10, 2022 08:02 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: "Congress will get close to 48 seats," says Harish Rawat



Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said he was confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand.

"Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats, Mr Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mar 10, 2022 07:59 (IST) Lucknow | BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple ahead of counting of votes pic.twitter.com/fNSbEMeg1P - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:56 (IST) GOA Election Results: BP's Pramod Sawant visits temple in his constituency





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers at the Shree Datta Mandir in his constituency, Sanquelim.

Mar 10, 2022 07:52 (IST) Live Election Results: BJP, Samajwadi Party workers raise slogans next to each other at UP counting centre



#ResultsWithNDTV | The colourful scene at a counting centre in Lucknow on Uttar Pradesh's big day
#ElectionResults
Samajwadi Party and BJP workers raising slogans next to each other at a counting centre in UP. The stakes are the highest in Uttar Pradesh, which with 80 parliamentary seats, holds the key to power at the Centre. A majority for the BJP in the 403-member Assembly would make it the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades.

Mar 10, 2022 07:49 (IST) Goa | The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates&observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal pic.twitter.com/APJLOv1U6Z - ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:48 (IST) Manipur Election Results: Votes will be counted in 60 seats, 31 needed for majority





Mar 10, 2022 07:45 (IST) Election Results 2022: AAP workers prepare stage at party headquarters in Delhi



Workers erect a stage for celebration at AAP Headquarters in Delhi. In Punjab, exit polls have predicted a big victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party -- which has established its presence in the state -- pushing the ruling Congress to the number 2 position in the 117-member assembly.





Mar 10, 2022 07:39 (IST) UP Election Results: 3-tier security in place at counting centre in Lucknow, says police



A three-tier security is in place at the counting centre in Lucknow. CAPF, PAC and civil police have been deployed there. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials etc. being done before entry to the centre, a senior police official told ANI.

Mar 10, 2022 07:39 (IST) Election Results: The BJP is hoping to retain power in four states -- Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is hoping for a comeback in Punjab

Mar 10, 2022 07:33 (IST) UP Election Results: 1,000 police officers deployed in Moradabad



A total of 1,000 police officers have been deployed for security, a senior police officer in Moradabad was quoted as saying by ANI. "Patrolling is done in sensitive locations," Babloo Kumar, Moradabad SSP, said.

#ResultsWithNDTV | Security Preps At A Counting Centre - NDTV's Ravish Ranjan Shukla reports from Gorakhpur
#NDTVReportersDiaries

Mar 10, 2022 07:27 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP's Bhagwant Mann visits gurdwara





Bhagwant Mann visits gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, at Sangrur.

"We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mar 10, 2022 07:22 (IST)



Counting agents queue up outside a counting centre in Imphal.

Mar 10, 2022 07:16 (IST) Election 2022: Exit polls predict sweep for BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab



Exit polls predicted a sweep for the BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab and a tight race in 3 other states. Counting begins at 8 am.

Mar 10, 2022 07:11 (IST) Manipur Election Results: BJP fought all 60 seats alone in Manipur



In Manipur, polling on the 60 seats took place in two phases - on February 28 and March 3.

Mar 10, 2022 07:05 (IST) Punjab Election Results: Key seats to watch out for today





Mar 10, 2022 06:59 (IST) In Pic: Jalebis being prepared, flowers decorated at AAP's Bhagwant Mann's house in Punjab





Jalebis being prepared at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, news agency ANI reported. Mr Mann's house has been decorated with flowers.

Highlights from #BattlegroundUttarPradesh - our special election coverage ahead of counting | NDTV brings you an in-depth analysis just ahead of the final results and shares highlights of all the exit polls.

Mar 10, 2022 06:54 (IST)



BJP workers on the way to a counting centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Mar 10, 2022 06:53 (IST) Punjab Election Results: Exit Polls predicts big victory for AAP in Punjab

In Punjab, exit polls have predicted a big victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party -- which has established its presence in the state -- pushing the ruling Congress to the number 2 position in the 117-member assembly.





Mar 10, 2022 06:15 (IST) Manipur Election Results: BJP fought all 60 seats alone in Manipur

In Manipur, polling on the 60 seats took place in two phases - on February 28 and March 3.



Mar 10, 2022 06:13 (IST) Goa Election Results: Goa voted in single phase on February 14

The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.

Mar 10, 2022 06:06 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Uttarakhand witnessed straight fight between BJP and Congress

Uttarakhand polls are being seen as a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. However, the AAP too has run an extensive campaign in the state this time and has tried to project itself as an alternative.

Mar 10, 2022 06:03 (IST) Punjab Election Results: AAP won 20 seats in the 2017 election

In Punjab, the Congress, riddled by infighting, is up against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, which won 20 seats in the 2017 election, has gone all out this time in its attempts to score a win.



Other contenders in the poll contest are the Shiromani Akali Dal, which walked out of its alliance with the BJP over the protest against farm laws, and has now tied up with BSP. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has joined forces with the BJP. All 117 seats of Punjab voted on February 20.



