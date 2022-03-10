Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Early Leads In, All Eyes On UP

The BJP is moving ahead of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress is locked in a tight race with AAP in Punjab as per the early trends based on postal ballots as votes are being counted in five states. The Congress is ahead in Goa and Manipur, the early leads showed.
The Assembly Election Results in five states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur held state polls.
The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - held in seven phases over a month - witnessed a high-octane campaign between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the BJP raised issues like law-and-order problems during the Samajwadi Party government and dubbed its rivals as "dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars".
The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh over the past years, attempted to win voters with the 'ladki hoon,lad sakti hoon' campaign, on issues related to women and their security and questioned the "caste and religion-based politics" during the BJP rule.
Meanwhile, the BSP, which led a low-key campaign for the most part, targeted the rivals on issues of inflation, poverty, unemployment and stray cattle menace.
In Punjab, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as big challenger to the Congress which is riddled by infighting. Other contenders in the poll battle include the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, which has joined hands with the BJP.
The hill state of Uttarakhand witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.
The Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. With defections and horse-trading emerging as a key poll issue in the state, several parties, including Congress, have made attempts to safeguard their candidates.
In Manipur, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone. The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.
Here are the Live Updates on election results for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur:
Uttarakhand Election trends at 8:44 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#AssemblyElections2022 Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/RzsU3hEK82- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Counting of votes underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand- ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission: SSP Janmejay Khanduri pic.twitter.com/bLDpxrBmTY
#ElectionResults | 10 leads in from Uttar Pradesh, BJP+ ahead in 8, Samajwadi Party alliance in 2. In Uttarakhand, both BJP and Congress leading in 1, in Punjab, Congress ahead in 1. Leads based on postal ballot #ResultsWithNDTV- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Watch live: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6pic.twitter.com/rE3J7TqiSP
- The Goa Congress has approached the Supreme Court over defection of 10 of its MLAs to BJP in 2017. The party has moved Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC order that upheld the Speaker's decision to reject Congress plea to disqualify them from the assembly.
- In 2017 assembly polls, Congress won 17 MLAs and BJP won 13 MLAs. Later, 10 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
- Congress moved for disqualification of defected MLAs under 10th schedule but was rejected by the Speaker as 2/3 of the MLAs merged with BJP. Speakers's decision to reject Congress plea was upheld by Bombay HC.
#ElectionResults | First lead in from Punjab based on postal votes, Congress ahead #ResultsWithNDTV- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Watch live: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6pic.twitter.com/688o9RwFXK
- During the ban on election rallies due to the Omicron wave, EC took MCC violations seriously. Around 2,270 FIRs were filed for violation of COVID norms as well as MCC violations in all 5 states. Every political party is the same for EC.
- The questions raised on an EVMs in Varanasi was meant for training purpose. The ADM's mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per standard operating procedure.
- When questions were raised by some parties, we showed them no. displayed on that EVM. It didn't match with EVMs that were sealed & kept in the strong room for counting. They were satisfied after this. No EVM on which votes are cast can be taken out from the strong room.
- The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre.
- There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents.
- The public has immense trust on PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.
- BJP will form government with majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time.
- BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes.
#ResultsWithNDTV | Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane at a counting center#GoaElections2022pic.twitter.com/uYenxzQHtJ- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ElectionResults | Samajwadi Party telling workers "Jaagtey Raho" till the last vote is counted, reports NDTV's Saurabh Shukla #ResultsWithNDTV- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Watch live: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6pic.twitter.com/5tLXj2iRKe
Lucknow | BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple ahead of counting of votes pic.twitter.com/fNSbEMeg1P- ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | The colourful scene at a counting centre in Lucknow on Uttar Pradesh's big day#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/RLEpM5ZzNK- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Goa | The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates&observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College: Collector Ruchika Katiyal pic.twitter.com/APJLOv1U6Z- ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
#ElectionResults Who will win the multi-cornered battle in Manipur? NDTV's Ratnadip Choudhury explains #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/eXVkn1WuDL- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
#ResultsWithNDTV | Security Preps At A Counting Centre - NDTV's Ravish Ranjan Shukla reports from Gorakhpur#NDTVReportersDiarieshttps://t.co/yFM2NYSkQ3- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
Highlights from #BattlegroundUttarPradesh - our special election coverage ahead of counting | NDTV brings you an in-depth analysis just ahead of the final results and shares highlights of all the exit polls. pic.twitter.com/4qHA9gD2lj- NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022
In Punjab, exit polls have predicted a big victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party -- which has established its presence in the state -- pushing the ruling Congress to the number 2 position in the 117-member assembly.
In Manipur, polling on the 60 seats took place in two phases - on February 28 and March 3.
This time, the BJP has gone solo and contested all seats alone. The Congress, on the other hand, has forged an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.
The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.
Uttarakhand polls are being seen as a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. However, the AAP too has run an extensive campaign in the state this time and has tried to project itself as an alternative.
In Punjab, the Congress, riddled by infighting, is up against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, which won 20 seats in the 2017 election, has gone all out this time in its attempts to score a win.
Other contenders in the poll contest are the Shiromani Akali Dal, which walked out of its alliance with the BJP over the protest against farm laws, and has now tied up with BSP. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has joined forces with the BJP. All 117 seats of Punjab voted on February 20.
The results for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 - which were held in seven phases starting February 10. The incumbent Yogi Adityanath government is looking to retain power for another term. The ruling BJP faces a stiff challenge from the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.
The Congress and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party are also key contenders in the state poll arena.