Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: BJP Extends Lead In Early Trends | Live Updates

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results: A voters' turnout of 65.4 per cent was recorded this year.

Election trends show the BJP has extended its lead in Uttarakhand with the Congress trailing, as the counting of votes for the state assembly election, held in a single phase on February 14, began at 8 am. The election results will be declared today.

The Uttarakhand assembly election witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly. A voters' turnout of 65.4 per cent was recorded this year.

A poll of exit polls has predicted a hung house with Congress and BJP in close contest and none crossing the required majority of 36 seats. A latest exit poll predicted a humiliating defeat for the Congress in the state. But exit polls do not always get it right.

Here are the Live Updates on Uttarakhand Election Results 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 10, 2022 10:02 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: BJP Extends Lead In Latest Trends

The BJP is leading in 44 seats, as per the election trends at 9:55 AM

The Congress is leading in 20 seats as per the early leads

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in one seat

Mar 10, 2022 10:00 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 9:55 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 9:55 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/1HOp8PA20k - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:34 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: BJP Ahead In Uttarakhand, Congress Inches Closer: Early Leads

Early leads show the BJP is ahead in Uttarakhand

The Congress appears to be inching closer in the hill state

As at 9:19 am, the early leads gave BJP 27 seats and Congress 22.

Mar 10, 2022 09:30 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 9:27 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 9:27 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/8gp0dvDId9 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:19 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 9:16 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 9:16 am. https://t.co/QZmvOuUEi4#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/SKu50JFJp3 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:10 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 9:07 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 9:07 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/eAeoDSpMqM - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:05 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 9:02 AM

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 9:02 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/khvSw0m9ZJ - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 09:04 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: Here's Harish Rawat's "Punch Line" As Vote Counting Begins

#ResultsWithNDTV | "That was our punch line - 'Uttarakhand ki raksha ke liye vote hai'" - Harish Rawat to NDTV on Uttarakhand #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/kJ51zKZ14o - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:58 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Election Trends At 8:54 AM (Based On Postal Votes)

#ResultsWithNDTV | Uttarakhand Election trends at 8:54 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#ElectionResults Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/Updb3tHVwY - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:45 (IST) Election 2022: Uttarakhand Election Trends At 8:40 AM (Based On Postal Votes)

Uttarakhand Election trends at 8:40 am. https://t.co/QZmvOvcNwc#AssemblyElections2022 Health Warning: based on postal votes pic.twitter.com/lbYykiye1R - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:41 (IST) Election 2022: How Uttarakhand Map Looks Like Right Now (Based On Postal Votes)

#ResultsWithNDTV | How Uttarakhand's map looks like right now



Health warning: Based on postal votes#UttarakhandElections2022#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/BIyJCXD6xx - NDTV (@ndtv) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:39 (IST) Live Uttarakhand Election Results: Harish Rawat Says Congress To Win 48 Seats

Congress leader Harish Rawat said he is confident of his party's victory in the polls.

He said the Congress may win nearly 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

Many exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Uttarakhand. Health warning - exit polls don't always get it right.



Mar 10, 2022 08:35 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Live Updates

Counting of votes underway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand



Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission: SSP Janmejay Khanduri pic.twitter.com/bLDpxrBmTY - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 08:34 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Initial Leads In At 8:25 AM Based On Postal Votes



Mar 10, 2022 08:19 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Counting Of Votes Begins For 70 Assembly Seats

The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with over 65% of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term - something that has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Mar 10, 2022 07:58 (IST) Uttarakhand Election Results: Congress's Harish Rawat Confident Of Victory

Dehradun | I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/MBHFmwnmGa - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Mar 10, 2022 07:14 (IST) Uttarakhand Results: All You Need To Know About Election Results

The result for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, for which voting was held on February 14, is being declared today.

The voting for Uttarakhand Assembly polls took place in a single phase and all 70 constituencies voted the same day.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022 witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Mar 10, 2022 01:03 (IST) Live Uttarakhand Election Results: While AAP is a new entrant into Uttarakhand politics, both the Congress and the BJP have battled political instability in the state in the last two decades after it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.



Mar 10, 2022 01:02 (IST) Election 2022: Uttarakhand Elections 2022 witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.

