Uttarakhand election results: Counting is going on in the hills state

Early leads show the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttarakhand, while the Congress is trailing in the hill state. As at 9:39 am, the early leads gave BJP 44 seats and Congress 20. The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, and Bahujan Samaj Party got one each in the state where the assembly has 70 seats.