Veteran Congress Leader Harish Rawat Loses His Seat In Uttarakhand

Harish Rawat is a veteran Congress leader and a former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Congress's Harish Rawat, a chief minister hopeful and a veteran leader, lost the election today. His party too is trailing with less than 20 seats as the BJP crossed the majority mark with more than 45 seats in the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly.

Mr Rawat, who is contesting from the Lalkuwa seat, spearheaded the Congress campaign in the state.

The BJP is all set for a second consecutive term in office in the state - something that has never happened in the state's 21-year history. It has always alternated between the BJP and the Congress.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress in Khatima by 1068 votes, the Election Commission said.