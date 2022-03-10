Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand assembly election results: Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 65.4 percent.

The result for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, for which voting was held on February 14, is being declared today. The voting for Uttarakhand Assembly polls took place in a single phase and all 70 constituencies voted the same day.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022 witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.

While AAP is a new entrant into Uttarakhand politics, both the Congress and the BJP have battled political instability in the state in the last two decades after it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

The BJP is looking to buck the electoral trend of the incumbent government voted out in the state and emerge on top when the Assembly Election Results are announced.

It has fielded 11 cabinet Ministers and the state unit president Madan Kaushik. Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting for the third time from the Khatima Assembly seat and is facing Congress nominee Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Losing the last three elections in a row, Congress veteran Harish Rawat is now contesting from a new Assembly seat Lalkuwa.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates on all 70 Assembly seats, with its Chief Ministerial face being Ajay Kothiyal.

Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 65.4 percent, which was lesser than the 65.6% polling witnessed in the 2017 assembly elections.

In 2002 assembly polls, Uttarakhand recorded 54.34% voter turnout, which increased to 59.5% in 2017.

