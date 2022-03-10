Counting On In Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat Says Congress To Win 48 Seats

Congress leader Harish Rawat said he is confident of his party's victory in the polls

As counting of votes began in Uttarakhand, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said he is confident of his party's victory in the polls and said the Congress may win nearly 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

"I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats," Mr Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Many exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Uttarakhand. This raises the possibility of a big role for Independents and marginal players like AAP, SP, BSP and the UKD in government formation. The BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 of the 60 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

The ruling BJP too has expressed confidence about winning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the party's numbers will be more than that predicted by exit polls.

"Most exit polls have shown the BJP government again forming in Uttarakhand. Our actual numbers will be more than what has been projected by the exit polls, and the party will form a majority government... People have given the certificate of the work done by the BJP in the state," he said.