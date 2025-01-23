Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's Name 'Missing' From Voters List

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat stepped out Thursday morning in Dehradun to vote in municipal body elections in the hill state. Except, he could not.

Mr Rawat - a long-time resident of the city and who voted from Dehradun's Niranjanpur neighbourhood in the April-June federal election and the 2022 Assembly election - was told his name had disappeared from the list of voters, and that there was nothing to be done about it.

The Congress veteran has voted from Dehradun's Niranjanpur since 2009.

"I have been waiting since morning... but my name was not found at the polling station at which 9I voted in the Lok Sabha election," he told news agency PTI, adding, in a sharp swipe at the BJP, "I should have been more alert... knowing they are involved in adding and removing names from the list."

VIDEO | Dehradun Municipal Elections: Congress leader Harish Rawat raises concerns over voting issues.



"I have been waiting since morning... but my name was not found at the polling station where I voted in the Lok Sabha elections. They are now searching for it... let's see what… pic.twitter.com/ZnNKmaD00n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2025

On complaining to the State Election Commission, he was reportedly told the poll body's computer server was malfunctioning and that he couldn't vote for the candidate of his choice.

Elections are being held across Uttarakhand for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who leads the BJP government in the state, this morning called on all voters to exercise their franchise, and "please make the BJP candidates win".

"I appeal to all the people of Uttarakhand; you have always stood by the BJP and (helped) form a double-engine government. You made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister, again. I appeal to all of you... please make all BJP candidates win and help form a triple-engine government," he said.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.