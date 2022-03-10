The BJP's Big UP Election Win Explained

Assembly Elections Results 2022: The BJP won four out of five states (File)

In an election that marks a turning point in India's politics, one of the most remarkable stories is the BJP's record return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time in three decades, a party has been re-elected in UP, India's most politically important state, which is a bellwether for national elections.

The BJP won four out of five states; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s "tsunami" in Punjab is the other big story of today's election results.

The results showed the BJP gained from a positive swing in every state except Uttarakhand, where there was a less than 2 per cent negative swing against it.

For the Congress, it is the exact opposite. There was a negative swing for the Congress in four states with a swing in their favour in Uttarakhand.

The Congress had hoped for a comeback in Uttarakhand, or at least, a close fight. However, the party ended up with 18 seats in the 70-member assembly, with the BJP comfortably above the majority mark (48).

The Congress not only lost Punjab but was decimated in all states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the votes of the non-Samajwadi Party opposition - Mayawati's BSP, Congress and others - went down by 18%. But all of it did not go to the Samajwadi Party. Around 4% of that went to the BJP. 14% went to the Samajwadi Party and its allies.

The opposition, apart from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, collapsed but the votes didn't all switch to other opposition parties.

The BJP's biggest victories were in the western, northeastern, Doab and Bundelkhand region, the most backward. Here the party's wins were by huge margins of 12 to 15 per cent.

The Samajwadi Party performed better in Rohilkhand, East and Avadh region.