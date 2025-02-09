From 23% In 2020 To 13% In 2025, Share Of Young MLAs In Delhi Falls

About 13 per cent of the newly-elected MLAs in Delhi are in the 25-40 age bracket, a 10 per cent decrease from the previous elections, according to data compiled by the think tank PRS Legislative Research.

Nearly half of the 70 new lawmakers (49 per cent) are in the 41-55 age bracket, the same as in the 2020 elections, while 34 per cent are aged between 56-70 and four per cent are above 70. The average age of MLAs is estimated at 52 years.

The oldest MLA, Tilak Ram Gupta, is 73 years old, while the youngest, Umang Bajaj, is 31 years old.

In 2020, about 23% of MLAs were in the 25-40 age bracket, 27 per cent were aged between 56-70, and one per cent was above 70.

According to the PRS Legislative Research, politics or social work is the most common profession in the Assembly, declared by 61 per cent of the MLAs, followed by business at 49 per cent, and law and agriculture at 11 per cent.

There is no illiterate representative in Delhi this time with Ram Singh being the least educated MLA, who has studied up to the fifth grade. About 64 per cent of MLAs have completed graduation.

Karnail Singh is the richest MLA with assets worth Rs 259 crore, while the poorest is Sanjeev Jha, who has assets worth Rs 14.47 lakh.

There are three MLAs -- who belong to the BJP -- with assets worth more than Rs 100 crore: Karnail Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Sees Fewest Women MLAs In A Decade

This time, fewer women were also elected compared to the last assembly. Out of the 96 women candidates who fought the Delhi Assembly polls this year, only five - four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - could emerge as winners, the lowest in the last 10 years.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, the only woman candidate of the AAP who won this time, was among those five newly-elected women MLAs, who now constitute seven per cent of the 70-member assembly.

This year, it was also the first time since the Delhi legislative assembly was reconstituted in 1993 that a higher turnout of women voters -- 60.9% against 60.2% of men exercising their franchise - was registered. About 44.08 lakh of 72.36 lakh registered women voters got their fingers inked in the single-phase election on February 5.