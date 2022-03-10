Watch: After Punjab Win, AAP Dig At Rivals Who Wrote Off Arvind Kejriwal

The video features Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Ecstatic over its thumping victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a swipe at rivals who had written off party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the initial years of his political career.

The AAP posted a video on its official Twitter handle under the caption: "They tried to bury us...They didn't know we were seeds! #AAPSweepsPunjab."

They tried to bury us..

They didn't know we were seeds!

The video features two short clips from interviews of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Delhi Chief Minister, late Sheila Dikshit. In the clip, Mr Shah is heard saying that if Mr Kejriwal continues in politics, he is open to debating with him. In the other clip, Ms Dikshit is heard saying, "Don't talk about Arvind Kejriwal, it was a story, it's over."

The video then shows Mr Kejriwal walking, first alone and then with Bhagwant Mann, who is set to swear in as Punjab Chief Minister after leading the AAP to a resounding win. When the two leaders appear in the video, there is a split frame that shows two lions in the lower part of the frame.

Following AAP's spectacular victory in Punjab, where it has won 89 out of the 117 seats and is leading in 3, party leader Raghav Chadha has said the eight-year-old party is now a "national and natural replacement" to the Congress.

In his remarks after the results, Mr Kejriwal said "revolution has come to Delhi and now Punjab". "Such a majority scares me too, people have placed their trust in us. We want to fulfil their expectations," he said.