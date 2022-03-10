'No Chief Minister Photo In Offices, Instead...': AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann gave his victory speech in Sangrur's Dhuri.

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann drew cheers from the crowd on Thursday as he announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He also announced that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," he said in Dhuri during his victory speech.

"No government office will carry a picture of Chief Minister, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar," Mr Mann announced.

Underlining the scale of the Aam Aadmi Party's victory by naming the heavyweights who have lost, the AAP leader said, "Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Captain has lost from Patiala, Sidhu and Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats."

Mr Mann said his first order of business after taking office will be schools, health, industry, making agriculture profitable, the safety of women and improving sports infrastructure.

"You will start seeing the change in Punjab within one month," he promised.

Appealing to people to work together, he said those who did not vote for the AAP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of the society.

The Aam Aadmi Party has closed a clean sweep in Punjab with a lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after the first six hours of counting of votes on Thursday.

The party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of the state for a "revolution".