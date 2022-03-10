Punjab Election Results 2022: Live Updates

Download Now

The result of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab assembly will be declared today.

Live Punjab Election Results: The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his dramatic exit from Congress over power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Election 2022: As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the AAP would be the single largest party in the state. But exit polls do not always get it right.
Punjab Election Results: The result of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab assembly is being declared today. The state, which has over 2.14 crore eligible voters, recorded 71.95 per cent polling, down from 77 per cent recorded in 2017. There were 1,304 candidates in the contest.
