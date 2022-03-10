Punjab Election Results 2022: Live Updates

Punjab Assembly Election Results

The result of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab assembly will be declared today.

Mar 10, 2022 01:00 (IST) Live Punjab Election Results: The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his dramatic exit from Congress over power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mar 10, 2022 01:00 (IST) Election 2022: As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A Election 2022: As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the AAP would be the single largest party in the state. But exit polls do not always get it right.