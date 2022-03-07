AAP Likely To Be Largest Party In Punjab, Say Early Exit Polls

The poll of exit polls has come for the Punjab assembly election

A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the Aam Aadmi Party would win the most seats in the state. ETG Research's poll shows the Aam Aadmi Party winning 70-75 seats in the 117-seat assembly. India Today's poll shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party winning anywhere between 76 and 90 seats.

NewsX-Polstrat poll shows the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, getting 56-61 seats, while Republic TV shows Mr Kejriwal's party getting 62-70 seats.

If the AAP comes to power in Punjab, it would be a massive change as Mr Kejriwal's party would run a full state unlike Delhi, which is a Union Territory.