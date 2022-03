Punjab election results 2022: AAP has already crossed the halfway mark in early trends.

Early trends from the counting of votes in Punjab show Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking an unassailable lead, as predicted by all exit polls earlier. In a fierce multi-cornered fight, Congress has been dislodged to second place and Akalis are struggling to catch up.

As of 9:54 am, trends have AAP at 83 and Congress at 18 out of total 117 seats. Akalis are at 9 and BJP and allies at 4.