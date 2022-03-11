'Will Never Learn': Amarinder Singh, Blamed, Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party snatched Punjab from Congress with a massive mandate, former Chief Minister and Congress rebel Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the grand old party for blaming their humiliating defeat on his term at the top job.

Responding to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's claim that his party lost because of the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that the Congress leadership "will never learn".

"The @INCIndia leadership will never learn!

Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand?

The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it," he tweeted this morning.

The @INCIndia leadership will never learn!



Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand?



The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it. https://t.co/Dp646fwQgR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 11, 2022

The 80-year old Former Chief Minster, who launched his own party Punjab Lok Congress after his unceremonious removal from the top job, lost his own seat from the Patiala Urban constituency to Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. His party had allied with the BJP for the Punjab assembly elections.

Punjab Lok Congress failed to win any seat, and ally BJP won just two out of the total 117 seats. Aam Aadmi Party managed to pull a massive victory with 92 seats, pushing ruling Congress to the second position with 18 seats.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," Randeep Singh Surjewala had said yesterday.

Congress leaders said the two-time Chief Minister's defeat signals it was right about "the Captain" facing anti-incumbency in Punjab.

In the previous election in 2017, Mr Singh's victory margin had been 49 per cent.