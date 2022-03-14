Shashi Tharoor's 'Parliamentary Camaraderie' Selfie With Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann will take over as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16.

Following Aam Aadmi Party's massive win in Punjab assembly elections, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today posted a selfie on Twitter with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. AAP was Congress's main challenger in Punjab and snatched the border state from the grand old party with a spectacular win. Congress, which ruled the state for the last five years, was reduced to a distant second place this time with its vote share seeing a sharp decline.

Mr Tharoor said that many Congress MPs congratulated Bhagwant Mann for his victory and on being appointed the Chief Minister.

"Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory& appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term," he tweeted.

The Congress MP was one of the first opposition leaders to congratulate AAP and Bhagwant Mann immediately after the results were out.

"Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty &my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate BhagwantSingh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab," he had tweeted on March 11.

Congress won 18 seats and registered a vote share of 22.98 per cent. In 2017, the party had bagged 77 assembly seats with a 38.5 per cent vote share.