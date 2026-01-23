Shashi Tharoor, Upset With Rahul Gandhi, To Skip Key Congress Meet: Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is upset with the party over a lack of 'due respect' during Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Kochi, sources told NDTV Friday morning.

Senior members of the Congress' Kerala unit, including Gandhi and party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, are to meet at 2.30 pm to discuss preparations for the Assembly election later this year.

However, Tharoor, who is a four-time MP from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, is absent.

A diplomat by training, Tharoor is widely seen as being on thin ice with the Congress' central leadership after comments that appear to praise the Prime Minister and the ruling BJP.

These include remarks about the PM's handling of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the military strikes on Pakistan, as well as occasional critical comments in the media.

Tension between Tharoor and the Congress – which the Bharatiya Janata Party has frequently pounced on to mock its arch-rival – played out on Thursday also.

The Lok Sabha MP posted a selfie with ex-Bharatiya Janata Party MP and current India men's cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir, whom he praised for holding down "the second-hardest job in India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

And the BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla responded. He drew parallels between Tharoor's comment about cricket fans second-guessing Gambhir's coaching and tactics and the opposition doing the same to the PM, accusing the latter of acting against national interests.

"... Tharoor's acknowledgement that Prime Minister Modi has the hardest job in India... given how he is second-guessed by an opposition that puts parivarik (family) interests above Bharat's..."

Poonawalla also predicted "one more Congress fatwa against Tharoor", referring to continuing friction between the MP and his party, friction that seems to be burning bridges between them.