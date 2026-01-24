Shashi Tharoor Was Asked Why He Missed Key Congress Meet. What He Said

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has firmly refused to be drawn into public speculation over his absence from a key Congress meeting in Delhi, stating that the issue has already been sufficiently discussed and that any concerns will be raised directly with the party leadership.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram made it clear that he would not use a public platform to air internal party matters. "I am not here to make any political declarations. This is a literary festival. These are issues I need to take up with my own party leadership and not in a public forum," Tharoor said.

He added that he would be heading to Delhi for Parliament, where he expects an opportunity for a proper and structured conversation with the party leadership. "I have been in Congress for the last 17 years. Whatever has gone wrong needs to be addressed, and it will be addressed in the appropriate forum," he said.

Tharoor later underlined that he has already clarified his position on not attending the meeting and would not offer further public explanation. "The issue has been adequately covered by the media. Some reports may be right, some may not. I will not publicly clarify my reasons," he said, stressing that the party leadership had been informed in advance about his unavailability.

Senior leaders of the Congress state unit were scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi as part of preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections later this year. As one of the party's most prominent faces from the state, Tharoor was also expected to be present. However, NDTV has learnt that he skipped the meeting due to a prior commitment and had conveyed this to the leadership beforehand.

Tharoor also said he would continue to actively participate in Parliament and convey whatever needed to be said directly to the party leadership rather than through public commentary.

Addressing another area of contention, Tharoor defended his stand on Operation Sindoor, saying he had not violated the Congress position in Parliament. He acknowledged that there had been public disagreement on principle but said he stood by his views. Referring to a column he wrote after the Pahalgam incident, Tharoor said he had argued that the attack could not go unpunished and that a kinetic response was necessary.

He also spoke about constitutional values, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi views the Constitution as sacrosanct and that it has stood the test of time. Tharoor noted that even those who had once rejected the Constitution have since embraced it, highlighting its enduring strength.

The developments triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, with party leader CR Kesavan accusing the Congress of targeting Tharoor for placing national interest above party considerations. The BJP claimed that Tharoor's comments on national security and Operation Sindoor had unsettled the Congress leadership.

Despite the political sparring, Tharoor maintained that internal issues should remain internal, signalling that he is keen to resolve differences through direct engagement with the party leadership rather than public debate.