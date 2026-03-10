Congress Leader's "Giddha Dance For Rs 1,000" Post Sparks Row In Punjab

A political slugfest erupted between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Punjab over women's dignity after a social media post by Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira sparked controversy and drew sharp reactions from the treasury benches.

The row began after Khaira shared a Facebook post referring to a viral video in which some women were seen celebrating the Punjab government's recently announced Rs 1000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women. "How can women who are made to perform Giddha (popular folk dance of women in the Punjab region) for just Rs 1000 be expected to raise brave sons?" posted Sukhpal Khaira.

I've learnt that @AamAadmiParty has created ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha today over my below post where a Youtuber questioned the morality of @AAPPunjab volunteer women dancing on the announcement of Rs 1000 recently !



He said probably these women have forgotten the brutality… pic.twitter.com/bOkTGZaka1 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 10, 2026

The post triggered a strong reaction from the AAP, with the issue reportedly being raised in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. AAP leaders accused Khaira of insulting the dignity of women by sharing the content.

Following the backlash, Khaira issued a clarification on X, stating that he merely shared the YouTuber's remarks and stood by his criticism of the scheme. Khaira alleged that the celebration by women was a "scripted dance" organised by the AAP, claiming it was part of the party's "theatrics" rather than a spontaneous public reaction.

He further said that the women of Punjab symbolise courage and dignity, invoking the example of Mai Bhago (Mata Bhag Kaur), the Sikh warrior who fought against Mughal forces in the 1705 Battle of Muktsar.

Khaira also accused the Bhagwant Mann government of turning the Rs 1000 scheme into a political stunt ahead of elections. He argued that if the government was serious about the promise, it should have implemented the scheme in its first budget rather than near the end of its term. The Congress leader demanded that the government pay what he claimed was Rs 48,000 per woman as arrears for the past four years.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Khaira also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over remarks made during a Women's Day event in Ludhiana, where Mann narrated a humorous anecdote from his college days about a one-sided crush, a story that drew laughter from the audience but also triggered political reactions online.

The episode has now turned into a fresh political flashpoint, with both parties accusing each other of undermining women's dignity in Punjab's political discourse.