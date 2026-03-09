Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

Punjab PSTET Admit Card 2026: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab has released the admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 today, March 9, 2026. Candidates who registered for the exams can check and download the admit card for both papers on the official website pstet2025.org using their mobile number and password.

You will need to download the hall tickets for paper 1 and paper 2 separately. The PSTET 2026 examination will be held on March 15. The admit card download link will remain available until the day of the test.

How To Download PSTET 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official website pstet2025.org

Click on the "Candidate Login" link on the homepage. A new page will open.

Enter your registered email ID, password and captcha code

Click on the 'Login' button and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Candidates must ensure that their admit card does not have any incorrect information. If they found any, they should immediately contact the helpline number at +91-183-282-318.

They should ensure to bring the hall ticket to the examination centre as they will not be allowed entry without it.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for aspirants seeking teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across Punjab.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.