"Won't Go To My Head If I Become Chief Minister": AAP's Bhagwant Mann

"I will still go amidst people and work with them, for them," Bhagwant Mann told NDTV.

With all exit polls giving Aam Aadmi Party a clean sweep in Punjab, the party's Chief Minister candidate Bhagwat Mann says that for him, "CM means common man" and added that he will stay one even if he gets the top job. Less than 24 hours before the counting of votes for the assembly elections, NDTV spoke to the AAP Chief Minister candidate.

Mr Mann said that it won't go into his head if he becomes the Chief Minister. "Fame has always been part of my life," he said.

The former comic was attacked by rival parties throughout the campaign with accusations of alcoholism and him allegedly being drunk in public, including in the parliament.

"I will still go amidst people and work with them, for them. I don't think my politics will mess my head if I become Chief Minister. Nothing is new for me," he said.

He also vowed to restore Punjab to its former glory. "My Punjab is a Punjab of dreams...People want the old Punjab back," he said.

"We will make Punjab Punjab again. No need to turn it into Paris, London, or California. It was their (other parties) dreams, and they are losing," he added.

On the immediate steps he would take after becoming Chief Minister (if he does), he took a dig at Congress saying "Punjab is filled with mafia".

"They have left nothing...sand mafia, land mafia, cable mafia, transport mafia...excise mafia. Punjab filled with mafia," he said.