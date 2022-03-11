Arvind Kejriwal's Reply After PM Modi Congratulates AAP For Victory In Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal thanked PM Modi after he congratulated AAP for its victory in Punjab. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister had on Thursday night congratulated the AAP.

"I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare.@AamAadmiParty," PM Modi had tweeted.

In his reply, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, "Thank you sir."

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday came to power in Punjab, bagging a record 92 of the 117 seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to stalwarts Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

In terms of vote share, the Aam Aadmi Party won 42 per cent of the total votes cast, as against 23.7 per cent it had five years ago.



