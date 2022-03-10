Amarinder Singh, Punjab Ex Chief Minister, Trailing, AAP Candidate Ahead

Punjab elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing in Patiala Urban, early trends show

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was trailing in his constituency of Patiala Urban as votes were counted in the state today.

The two-time Chief Minister was behind his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, according to early trends.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is set for a sweep in Punjab, with the ruling Congress far behind.

Amarinder Singh floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, after a bitter parting from the Congress after he was sacked as Chief Minister in September.

Mr Singh, or the Captain, contested the election in an alliance with the BJP.

The counting of votes is in progress for 117 assembly seats in Punjab.