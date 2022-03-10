Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know About Election Results

Punjab Assembly Election Results: There were 1,304 candidates in the contest. (File)

The result of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab assembly is being declared today. The state, which has over 2.14 crore eligible voters, recorded 71.95 per cent polling, down from 77 per cent recorded in 2017. There were 1,304 candidates in the contest.

As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the AAP would be the single largest party in the state. But exit polls do not always get it right.

Meanwhile, the BJP fought the election in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his dramatic exit from Congress over power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi, who was the Congress' chief minister pick after Amarinder Singh's exit, was projected as a candidate for the top post. He is also the party's Dalit Sikh face. The Congress had won the 2017 election with 77 seats.

The AAP, which finished second in the 2017 election winning 20 seats, had proposed Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face following what it called a 'televote'.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal has tied up with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party after it cut ties with the BJP over the now-scrapped farm laws. The Akali Dal-BJP alliance had won 18 seats in the previous election.

Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, who is facing a drugs case, contested against Congress' Navjot Sidhu in Amritsar East constituency in what was likely the only high-profile clash in the state this year. Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi contested from Chamkaur Saheb. Amarinder Singh fought the election from Patiala Urban.

How can I check Punjab Assembly election result 2022 online?

Live election results for all states will be on display on the NDTV website.

Where can I watch live TV coverage on Punjab Assembly election result 2022?

How I can compare Punjab election results 2022 from previous election results 2013?

How can I find live constituency wise results online on Punjab Assembly election result 2022?

How can I find live party wise results online on Punjab Assembly election result 2022?

Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on Punjab Assembly election result 2022?