Only 48% Turnout In Punjab's Rural Body Polls, Opposition Alleges Violence

Polling for Punjab's zila parishad and block samiti elections ended amid allegations of violence and a subdued voter response, with only 48 per cent turnout recorded across the state.

Instead of a routine exercise in grassroots democracy, the elections turned into a political flashpoint, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of undermining the electoral process through intimidation and administrative manipulation.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched the sharpest attack, alleging that AAP "stole" the elections in collusion with the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Punjab Police.

Akali Dal leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler demanded a judicial probe into the SEC's functioning, claiming that polling booths were forcibly captured and coordinated attacks carried out on Opposition workers in several districts.

They alleged firing incidents, injuries to party workers, advance distribution of ballot papers to AAP candidates, deletion of votes, and improper sealing of ballot boxes. Terming the process a "murder of democracy," the Akali Dal said it would approach the governor and seek legal recourse.

The Congress echoed these accusations, asserting that the ruling party lacked confidence and so resorted to "money, muscle and state machinery" to influence the outcome. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged widespread booth capturing, denial of voter lists to opposition parties, and open support by police and administration to AAP workers. He said such practices exposed panic within the ruling party and congratulated Congress workers for standing their ground despite intimidation.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa linked the low turnout to public distrust, describing it as a reflection of lost faith in the democratic process. He also criticised the timing of polling on a Sunday, pointing out that religious gatherings and wedding ceremonies further suppressed participation.

Though fought at the grassroots, the political stakes are anything but small. For AAP, the results will test its hold on rural Punjab after nearly four years in power. For the Akali Dal and the BJP, the verdict could decide alliance politics going forward. And for a Congress grappling with internal discord, the elections may reveal whether it still resonates with voters.