Akali Dal Shares 'Leaked Audio Clip' Of Poll Rigging In Punjab, Cops Respond

A major political storm has erupted in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal released what he claims is a leaked audio clip exposing a conspiracy to block opposition candidates from filing nominations.

The 18-minute recording, posted by Badal on the social media platform X, is alleged to be from a high-level conference call held late on December 3. According to him, the call involved senior Punjab Police officials and was led by SSP Patiala Varun Sharma. The voices in the clip appear to discuss ways to prevent Akali Dal candidates from contesting the elections, allegedly under pressure from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Calling the incident a "murder of democracy," Badal accused the state administration of misusing police machinery for political gain. He demanded urgent intervention from the Election Commission and the judiciary to ensure free and fair polls.

The allegations have intensified political tensions just days before nominations are to close, raising serious questions about transparency in the electoral process. The authenticity of the audio has not been officially verified.

Patiala Police Call Circulating Clip 'Fake'

Following the circulation of a purported audio clip shared by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Patiala Police have issued a strong clarification, stating that it is fake and AI-generated.

In an official statement, the police said the clip was created with malicious intent to mislead the public, spread disinformation, and disturb law and order during the election period. "Appropriate and stringent legal action will be taken against the culprits," they said.

Urging citizens not to fall for doctored or fabricated content, the Patiala Police reaffirmed that they remain fully committed to ensuring free and fair elections.