Gunmen On Bike Open Fire On Bus In Punjab, Conductor Injured

Terror struck passengers in Punjab when three men on a motorcycle opened fire on the state-run bus they were travelling on. The bullets did not hit any passenger, but the bus conductor was injured, and the driver had a narrow escape.

The Punjab Roadways bus was travelling from Firozpur to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Tuesday when the three men pulled up next to it on the Firozpur-Fazilka road and fired two bullets before fleeing. A video shows bullet marks on the front of the bus and the window on the driver's side. Flying shards from the window led to the conductor suffering injuries to his leg.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and the terrified passengers began screaming, unsure whether to disembark immediately or remain seated.

"We were travelling along peacefully when some men on a bike fired at the bus. The driver bent a little and was saved," a passenger said.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bus has also been taken to the police station.