'Baby Mufflerman' Returns: Boy Dresses Up As Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Sweeps Punjab

A young boy, who had gained prominence as “baby mufflerman” after the 2020 Delhi polls by dressing up as Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is back in the limelight. Following the party's landslide victory in Punjab, he went for an “all-in-one” look — he sported a turban and a moustache to resemble the state's chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, along with the signature Kejriwal muffler.

Celebrating outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi, the boy dressed in a v-neck maroon sweater and wrapped a muffler around his neck. He even put on spectacles similar to the AAP chief.

The boy's father told NDTV that his whole family supports AAP and they had been to Punjab for 10 days to campaign for the party. “We would get immense love from people of different constituencies,” the father added. The family lives in Mayur Vihar in Delhi.

The “baby mufflerman” image had gone viral after the 2020 Delhi election results, which returned Mr Kejriwal and his party to power in the national capital. Even the Twitter handle of the AAP had shared the image at the time, calling him the “mufflerman”.

This time, the boy appears just a little grown-up and more confident of the media presence around him. Asked about his name, the child smiled and said Avyan Tomar Kejriwal.

As per the latest trends, AAP had swept Punjab by a huge margin. The party was leading on 90 seats in the state out of a total of 117. The incumbent Congress was leading in just 13 seats.

Speaking about the performance, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who ran the Punjab campaign for the party, said that this showed that AAP was the natural and national replacement of the Congress.

Emboldened by the poll results, Mr Chadha added, “Arvind Kejriwal will be Prime Minister” in future as AAP's governance model in Delhi has been liked by people in other areas.