Bhagwant Mann's Old Videos Resurface As AAP Sweeps Punjab

A throwback video featuring Bhagwant Mann on 'Laughter Challenge - Joke Sabha'

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann's former career as a comedian has given the Internet much fodder for memes. As his party heads for a massive victory in Punjab, an old video of the Aam Aadmi Party leader has resurfaced online. The video appears to have been taken from a comedy show which featured Bhagwant Mann in the role of a student who expresses his wish to become an MLA or a "mantri" (minister) some day. Strangely fitting, the Internet thought, at a time when Mr Mann is actually on the path to becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

In the clip, Bhagwant Mann stars as a student whose teacher asks him what he wants to be when he grows up. "If I get enough education, I can become an officer. If not, I can become an MLA or a minister," he replies in Punjabi. The video then cuts to present-day photos of Mr Mann as a politician, with one picture showing him with party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma was among those who shared the clip on Twitter, where it has seen a resurgence in popularity today. "Prophetic," he captioned it while congratulating Mr Mann.

Meanwhile, this is not the only clip from Mr Mann's days as a comedian that has captured Twitter's attention. Another one shows him as a contestant on the Laughter Challenge - Joke Sabha, with now-political rival Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge.

In this particular clip, Mr Mann's joke about politics and government drew a laugh from Mr Sidhu. Watch the video below:

PUNJAB



It's pretty clear that @BhagwantMann

will be the next CM



Among his competitors was @sherryontopp#Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge. #PunjabElections

pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide win in Punjab with leads in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. In his victory speech today, Bhagwant Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held in the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. "No government office will carry a picture of Chief Minister, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar," Mr Mann announced.