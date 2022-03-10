Arvind Kejriwal Says 'I'm No Terrorist... People Of Country Have Spoken'

"Such a huge majority - we feel scared too. We cannot be arrogant," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal, today said with his Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Punjab, the people had spoken - "Kejriwal is not a terrorist. He is a son of the country, a true patriot".

AAP won its second state after Delhi by scooping Punjab today, decimating the state's ruling Congress.

Mr Kejriwal said AAP is "more than a party" - it's a revolution.

"It is time for change, for inquilab (revolution). I urge all of you to join AAP. AAP is not just a party. It is the name of a revolution," said the AAP chief in Delhi.

"Whoever is watching me on TV, you must be angry at all the injustice. So join AAP...First there was a revolution in Delhi, then one in Punjab, now it will spread to the country."

The people of Punjab have done wonders, he said.

"The Aam Aadmi (common man) has defeated Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, Bikram Majithia... Don't upset the common man, or even the most powerful will be shown the door." Mr Kejriwal said two virtually unknown AAP candidates had defeated Mr Channi, Mr Sidhu and Mr Majithia.

"But such a huge majority - we feel scared too. We cannot be arrogant," he said.

Mr Kejriwal quoted legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as saying that without a change in the system, nothing could change.

"It is sad that in the past 75 years, these parties kept the British system alive, keeping people of the country poor and deprived. AAP changed this system. We started honest politics," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"There are big forces who want to stop the country from marching ahead. There were conspiracies in Punjab. Everyone ganged up on AAP. Finally, they all said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Through these results, the people of the country have spoken - Kejriwal is not a terrorist. The people say those who are looting the country are terrorists," he declared.