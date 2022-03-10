'We'll Learn From This': Rahul Gandhi As Congress's Poor Run Continues

With the Congress scored a unambiguous 0/5 in the state elections from Uttar Pradesh to Goa, and losing one of the few states it held in Punjab, senior leader Rahul Gandhi's latest mea culpa said the party will learn from these election results.

"Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," he wrote on Twitter.

The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was defeated in the three states where it had hoped for a comeback or at least, a fighting chance - Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.