Rahul Gandhi's Car Hits Cop During Bihar Yatra, BJP's "Crush Janta" Jibe

A policeman was injured during a freak incident involving a car carrying the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar this morning. The open-top jeep had run over the cop's feet on the crowded street dotted with the politician's supporters and security personnel in Nawada.

Fellow policemen and the politician's supporters immediately pushed the vehicle backwards and rescued the policeman. The cop was seen limping away after being freed from under the car's wheels. Mr Gandhi, who was seen standing in the open-top jeep, immediately took a water bottle and gave it to his supporters to assist the injured policeman. He later met the policeman and inquired about his injury.

The BJP targeted the Congress over the incident and claimed the police constable was "crushed" under Mr Gandhi's car. Mocking the Congress march as "Crush Janta Yatra", party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Rahul Gandhi's car crushed a police constable, who was critically injured. Dynast did not even get down to check on him."

The Congress leader had launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram last Sunday in a campaign strategy ahead of the Bihar elections, expected to be held this year-end.

Flanked by top Opposition leaders, including the RJD's Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress had billed it as a moral crusade to safeguard democracy, pushing Mr Gandhi's claim that a conspiracy is being hatched to "steal votes" in Bihar.

The 16-day-long march will end in Patna on September 1, covering over 20 districts and 1,300 km. Among the prominent places it will pass through are Nalanda, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Darbhanga, Siwan, Chapra, and Ara. The political march follows the north-south Bharat Jodo Yatra and east-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that the Congress claims led to major electoral gains for the party.