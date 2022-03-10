"Kejriwal Model Going National": Manish Sisodia On AAP's Punjab Sweep

Punjab election results: Manish Sisodia said the outcome was a victory for the 'aam aadmi'.

The Punjab elections results were an endorsement for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) model of governance, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"We are making the Kejriwal model of governance the factor for us. An honest government with good intentions to benefit people on the vision that Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh ji wanted for India. We are focussing on basic amenities, schools, healthcare, jobs, etc. We are now on that path and people are connecting with thought and idea and it is working for us," he said.

"It worked for us in Delhi and is now working in Punjab too. This will see us take a more national role with our 'Kejriwal model of governance'. Watch out for the work we do in Delhi and Punjab. The people of India are now with us, with AAP. This is not a victory for Aam Aadmi Party, but a victory for the 'aam aadmi' (common man)," Mr Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party was appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab, having taken a lead in over 90 of the 117 assembly seats after the first four hours of counting on Thursday.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were among the heavyweights who were trailing in the huge upset.

The Congress was leading in 13 seats, Akali Dal in eight and BJP four, according to trends available at 11:30 am.