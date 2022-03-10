'UP's Love, Blessings Have Made Me UP-wallah': PM's Top Quotes

The results strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - after the BJP's spectacular results in 4 states, including the key state of Uttar Pradesh - expressed his gratitude and congratulated the voters in a speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi this evening.

Here are the top quotes from the PM's speech:

*We had said before that Holi will start from March 10 (counting day)

* We were successful in winning people's trust

*I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory

*A hilly state adjoining the border, a seaside state, a state with the special blessings of Maa Ganga and a state on the northeastern border, the BJP has got blessings from all four directions.

*The challenges of these states are different, the path of development of all is different, but what is tying everyone in one thread is faith in BJP, BJP's policy, BJP's intention and immense faith in BJP's decisions

*BJP's vote share has increased despite being in government in three states UP, Goa and Manipur. In Goa, all the exit polls turned out to be wrong and the people there have given a chance to serve for the third time

* UP has given this country a lot of Prime Ministers, but this is the first time that a Chief Minister has been reelected by the state. After 37 years in UP, a government has come for the second time in a row.

*BJP has scripted a new history in Uttarakhand - for the first time a party has come for a second consecutive term in the state

*I will also give special praise to the BJP workers of Punjab today. The way he has raised the party's flag in adverse circumstances, he will develop the BJP's strength in Punjab and the country's strength as an important place in the coming times.

*The results strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance. Earlier, the people could not reach government for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water. Our government will reach every poor

*A lot of schemes, announcements were made in the name of the poor, but to make sure that the poor gets his rights good governance and delivery are of great importance to him. BJP understands this

*The women have played a crucial role in these elections across states. They have blessed us - we've won splendidly in areas where women voters have dominated. Our Nari Shakti have been our partners in this victory

*Some people defame UP by saying that in the elections here only caste runs. See the results of 2014, see the results of 2017, 2019 and now again in 2022 also, every time the people of UP have chosen the politics of development

*I would also say today that after the 2019 election results, some political experts had said that the 2017 results decided the 2019 results. I believe this time also he will say that the results of 2022 have decided the results of 2024

*The ongoing war (between Russia and Ukraine) is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations.

*India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries.

*India's citizen is working for the country in every way possible, coupled with responsibility. However, there are some people who are lowering the standards of politics in our country.

*UP has understood that development is to be given importance

*UP's love, blessings have made me UP-wallah