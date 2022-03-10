'Votes Go To Those Who Are Consistent': BJP's Jitin Prasada On Big UP Win

Jitin Prasada asserted that the UP result showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP last year, said today that the BJP's massive victory in UP showed people want those who are consistent.

"The result shows that people who are consistent, voters will go with them," Jitin Prasada told NDTV.

Mr Prasada is among a series of Congress leaders who have shifted to the BJP over the past three years.

Asked to compare the two parties, Mr Prasada said: "There is consistency in the BJP. The whole machinery is 24/7, not just descending during election time, giving speeches and vanishing.

Other parties are not visible on the ground."

On whether he knew of more people making the switch, the minister chuckled: "I am not a visa counsellor for people who want to join the BJP."

Mr Prasada asserted that the UP result showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership "transcends caste and religion".

"Even minority Muslim women have voted for the BJP," he insisted.

On divisive comments made by BJP leaders, mainly Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, like the support of "80 vs 20", Mr Prasada said: "This has been hyped up by the opposition as a way of sidestepping issues. Development was the plank. 80/20 meant that 80 per cent who want development support the BJP".