Minister Jitin Prasada Escapes Unhurt As Car Damaged In Collision In UP

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, had a close shave on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

According to reports, the car in which the Union Minister was travelling was hit by another vehicle of his cavalcade. The Minister's car reportedly got damaged in the collision. Fortunately, all are said to be safe barring minor injuries to one person.

The mishap happened when Jitin Prasada was on a tour to Pilibhit, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Following a brief stopover after the accident, the Minister's convoy headed for its destination.

Jitin Prasada went to visit his Lok Sabha constituency to take stock of the relief efforts undertaken after floods wreaked havoc in the district.

Days ago, at least six districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, got inundated with flood water after widespread rainfall in the state.