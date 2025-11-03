Video: Tiger Attacks, Chases Jeep Carrying Family In Pilibhit Reserve

A family's trip to Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve turned into a nightmare when a tiger attacked their gypsy, leaving the tourists terrified. The big cat pounced on the vehicle, clawing at the vehicle's body before the driver could accelerate away. The dramatic attack was captured on video.

Nitin Agarwal, a resident of Puranpur in Pilibhit, had gone on a safari with 10 family members on Saturday. He said it was his first visit to the reserve, undertaken at the insistence of his children.

Recalling the incident, Nitin Agarwal said that in the afternoon, the driver slowed down the gypsy after spotting movement in the bushes. The children began recording it on their mobile phones. Moments later, the tiger started chasing the jeep.

According to Nitin, by the time the driver tried to speed up, the tiger had come dangerously close and attacked. However, due to the vehicle's higher position, the animal could not reach the passengers.

The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone. At the start of the video, the tourists can be heard speaking excitedly after spotting the tiger near the bushes. They can be heard pointing it out to one another, thrilled to have seen the animal up close.

But within moments, the tone shifts drastically and the excitement turns into fear as they realise the tiger is coming toward their jeep. The people start screaming "run, run!" as the driver hurriedly accelerates the gypsy to escape the attack.

Following the incident, many tourists have expressed fear about visiting the forest, while forest department officials have refused to comment on the attack.

Established in 2008, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve spans across approximately 727 square kilometers, making it one of the most significant protected areas in Northern India. The reserve is renowned for its rich and diverse flora and fauna, providing a safe haven for numerous endangered species. The reserve is home to the majestic Bengal Tiger, and plays a crucial role in their conservation.