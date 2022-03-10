Advantage BJP In Goa, Manipur, Spectacular Performance In UP

UP election results: BJP workers celebrate in Lucknow

The elections in five states -- regarded as semi-finals before the 2024 general elections -- are largely going in favour of BJP. The party is set to score a spectacular victory in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and is likely to emerge as the single largest party in two other states it rules -- Goa and Uttarakhand -- pushing Congress to the second place.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party is ahead in more than 260 seats. While this is a reduction from the 320-plus seats it won in 2017, it still becomes the first party in the state to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades.

More importantly, the party has also pushed up its voteshare in the state by a significant 5 per cent per cent -- from 39.7 per cent in 2017 to current 45.3 per cent -- which is likely to stand it in good stead when the 2024 elections roll around. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 parliamentary seats, holds the key to power at the Centre.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have showed their appreciation for the rule of law that's in place now, as well as the various welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," state law minister Brijesh Pathak told NDTV as the BJP headed for a record win in the state.

"The schemes made an improvement to their lives. Especially they felt that the BJP has established the presence of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, which is why the state as a whole, rose above the boundaries of caste, class and religion and united to vote in the BJP," added Mr Pathak, one of the BJP's key Brahmin faces in the state.

The question of Brahmins -- said to be upset after the selection of Yogi Adityanath, a Thakur for the post -- had raised concern in the BJP camp ahead of the election.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is ahead in 44 seats, which is down by 13, but still comfortably past the majority mark in the 70-seat assembly.

In Goa, the BJP has 18 of the 40 seats and said it will form government in the coastal state with the help of Sudhin Dhavlikar's MGP and Independents.

In Manipur, where the BJP formed government last time despite coming second to the Congress, the party has taken the pole position with 29 seats in the 60-member assembly.