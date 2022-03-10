"No Hindu-Muslim, We Worked For All": UP Minister On BJP's Record Win

UP election results: Satish Mahana said the BJP will try to make UP a leading state in India.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said the BJP's landslide win in the state elections showed the party's appeal went beyond its vote base of the Hindu majority and that its schemes had worked for all communities regardless of their religion.

"This result for our party is because of the leadership of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji and [Chief Minister] Yogi [Adityanath] ji. Yes, we have increased our vote share as numbers suggest. This is because of the trust people have on Yogi ji's leadership. He has delivered on promises and have made UP mafia-free," Satish Mahana said.

"We will now move ahead with development and make UP a leading state in India, especially in manufacturing. From IT to electronics, we have big plans for UP. We have lot of work to do and we now have a mandate which gives us that support we need to continue with our good work and hard work," he said.

"We stand for everyone - Hindus, Muslims, all... Our schemes are for everyone. We do not distinguish and differentiate on basis of Hindu-Muslim. We work for all and we take everyone along. Under Modi ji and Yogi ji's leadersihp, everyone benefits and we work for," Mr Mahana added.

Yogi Adityanath is all set to return as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh with the BJP taking an unassailable lead over rivals in India's politically most vital state, as counting of votes entered its fourth hour on Thursday.

Shortly before 9:30 am, NDTV called the election for the BJP, projecting more than 250 seats for the party out of the state's 403. By 10 am, the BJP, it seemed, could cross 300 - the ambitious target set by the party for itself.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, trailing with roughly half the seats, gained over the last election but fell far short of the party's expectations.