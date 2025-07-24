"Ravi Kishan Built House On Drain": Yogi Adityanath's Swipe At BJP MP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pulled the leg of actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over building a house on top of a drain in Gorakhpur. The comment made at an event where Mr Kishan was also present drew laughter from the audience.

Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation for its impressive performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards where it came in the list of top 10 cities.

GVMC Visakhapatnam, Jabalpur, and Gorakhpur were declared 'Best SaifaiMitra Surakshit Shehar' for their outstanding commitment to the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in the Swachh Survekshan awards.

The chief minister while explaining the contribution of the municipal agency and residents of Gorakhpur in keeping the city clean said, "I appreciate the whole team of the municipal corporation, which has sanitation workers, councillors, and cleanliness committees," he added.

On widening roads and drains, Yogi Adityanath said it is sometimes not easy as there are encroachments.

"Some people encroach upon drains. Ravi Kishan ji also built a house on top of a drain in Ramgarh Tal area. I told him not to build a house there. It will lead to inconvenience to the public. You can build the house some distance away from the drain. It will help in smooth flow of sewage," the chief minister said, drawing a laugh from the audience.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 253 crore in Gorakhpur. He inaugurated the state's first urban flood management cell and early warning system.

Others who attended the event included Gorakhnath temple head priest Yogi Kamalnath, mayor Manglesh Shrivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, MLC Dharmendra Singh, and other dignitaries.