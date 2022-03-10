'Baby Yogi Adityanath', Bulldozer In Hand, Seen At Lucknow BJP Office

Election Result: The father of the boy said the whole family is supportive of Yogi Adityanath

Dressed as Yogi Adityanath - sporting a baldpate, in ochre-robes and earrings, the BJP's lotus symbol pinned to the chest, and a toy bulldozer in hand - a boy of one and a half years is making heads turn at the Lucknow BJP Office as the party is looking at a 250-plus tally in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh.

The boy also has a message pasted on his back.

"Main Yogi, Modiji aapko UP ki jeet ki hardik subhkaamnayein (I, Yogi, congratulate Modiji on UP victory)", it read.

"I say with pride that I am Hindu. Bulldozer nahi rukega, bulldozer main hai dum (The bulldozer will not stop; the bulldozer is powerful)," it signs off with this.

The father of the boy, Ravish Chaudhary, says the whole family is supportive of the Yogi Adityanath government.

"I am very happy with Yogi's work. Our women are able to go out without any fear and this is because of Yogi ji. My whole family got together to get the boy dressed as Yogiji," said Mr Chaudhary.

Yogi Adityanath, 49, will return as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh with the BJP taking an unassailable lead over rivals in India's politically most vital state with an ever bigger vote share than last time. The counting of votes is in its sixth hour.