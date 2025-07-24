UP Police Arrests 14 People, Busts Unlawful Religious Conversion Syndicate

The Uttar Pradesh Police have made significant strides in cracking down on unlawful religious conversions, arresting 14 individuals involved in a syndicate operating across multiple states.

This operation is part of Mission Asmita, a flagship initiative launched by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to identify and eliminate threats linked to illegal religious conversions and radicalisation.

Three more individuals were arrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. The accused include Junaid Qureshi, who allegedly married a woman after forcefully converting her.

Speaking to the media, Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said, "One of the victims, found under Mission Asmita, gave a statement in front of the magistrate that she was forcefully converted. Junaid Qureshi, who married her inappropriately, has been arrested along with two others by the police. A total of 14 people have been arrested in the case. We have sent our teams to the Qazi who facilitated the weddings. The three accused have told that this is their work and their wives are also converted. We have recovered some suspicious materials along with mobile phone and SIM cards. The accused confessed that he went across the country for this work and he undertook many trips to Kashmir, Nepal, Bhutan, and West Bengal."

The arrested individuals are well-educated and proficient in several languages. Police are investigating their money transactions and potential ties to other extremist outfits.

"Police are also trying to find out the details on their money transactions," he said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 10 individuals across six states in a crackdown on an unlawful religious conversion syndicate. The UP Police on July 19 held a press conference to provide information about the syndicate.

The operation was led by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), with support from central intelligence agencies. Investigations have uncovered foreign funding from Canada, the US, London, and Dubai, with links to radicalisation and terror groups like PFI, SDPI, and Pakistani terror organisations.

Key accused Mohammad Umar Gautam, Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi, and Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin were apprehended for orchestrating conversions through enticement and "love jihad," targeting young girls.

The accused used enticement and "love jihad" to target young girls, mirroring ISIS tactics. They have confessed to travelling across the country for this work, including trips to Kashmir, Nepal, Bhutan, and West Bengal.

During the press conference, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna stated, "UP Police had launched Mission Asmita, where a few accused of the unlawful religious conversion syndicate were arrested. The ATS arrested Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi. In this connection, the unlawful religious conversion syndicate of Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin alias Jamaluddin was busted. The ATS and STF investigations are underway. Few shocking things have come to light - international 'jihadi' funding for 'jihad' was received, radicalisation and unlawful religious conversion to hamper national security..."

Investigators have found digital evidence of religious indoctrination, including extremist videos and hate sermons, on the victims' devices. The network may have overlaps with previous radicalisation cases detected in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

He further added, "In this connection, 10 people across 6 states have been arrested. They especially influenced young girls through enticement, love jihad and other methods for religious conversion. This modus operandi of unlawful religious conversion is the signature of ISIS. So far, in preliminary investigation, there are indications of this group having ties with PFI, SDPI and Pakistani terror organisations...So far, evidence has been gathered about funding from Canada, America, London and Dubai and involvement of people residing there. Further action is being taken."

In a related case, Agra Police arrested 10 individuals following a missing persons report of two sisters, Ameena (33) and Zoya (18), in March 2025. The case, registered under BNS sections and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, revealed a network promoting radicalisation and conversions through foreign funds.

