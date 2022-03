Manipur Assembly Election Results: This time the BJP decided to go solo and contested all 60 seats alone

The result for the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 is being declared today. Polling in the northeastern state was held in two phases - on February 28 and March 3. The turnout in the second and the final phase of the elections on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 per cent while the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent