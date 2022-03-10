Raja Bhaiya Wins From UP's Kunda For 7th Time: 5 Things To Know About Him

UP Elections: Raja Bhaiya formed his own party in 2018.

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) party's Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, has again won from the Kunda assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Gulshan Yadav, by nearly 27,000 votes. The BJP had fielded Sindhuja Mishra from the seat.

Now, take a look at five points about Raja Bhaiya's journey: