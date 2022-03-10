Raja Bhaiya Wins From UP's Kunda For 7th Time: 5 Things To Know About Him

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) party's Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, has again won from the Kunda assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Gulshan Yadav, by nearly 27,000 votes. The BJP had fielded Sindhuja Mishra from the seat.
Now, take a look at five points about Raja Bhaiya's journey:
- Raja Bhaiya got a total of 76,620 votes while Gulshan Yadav managed only 49,867. This is the seventh consecutive win for Raja Bhaiya from the constituency.
- He fought his first election in 1993 as an Independent and since then he has contested six consecutive elections from Kunda and won. Raja Bhaiya formed his own party in 2018. The election in Kunda constituency was held in the fifth phase on February 27.
- In 2017, Raja Bhaiya defeated BJP's Janki Sharan by a record margin of 1,03,647 votes despite a BJP wave. Before the election, he had expressed confidence that he will repeat his 2017 performance.
- The 52-year-old is a graduate but has several criminal cases against him. A controversial leader, Raja Bhaiya is known as a muscleman in UP. He has been a minister in governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ramprakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
- Raja Bhaiya has a total net worth of Rs 23.70 crore, according to his nomination papers filed with the Election Commission.