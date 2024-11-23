After UP Bypoll Sweep, Yogi Adityanath Doubles Down On 'Batenge Toh Katenge'

Yogi Adityanath had first used the slogan in August.

With candidates from the BJP-RLD alliance winning or leading in seven of nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls were held, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has doubled down on his 'batenge toh katenge' (if we are divided, we will be slaughtered) slogan that has dominated the discourse for much of this election season.

In a post on X on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the victory and also appended the PM's tweaked version of the slogan: 'Ek hai toh safe hai' (together, we are safe).

"The victory of the BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This victory is the result of the good governance and public welfare policies of the double engine government and the tireless hard work of dedicated workers," the chief minister wrote in Hindi.

"I express my gratitude to the respected voters of Uttar Pradesh who voted for good governance and development and extend my hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates. 'Batenge toh katenge, ek hai toh safe hai'," he added.

The two slogans were also used extensively during campaigning in Maharashtra, where the BJP notched up its highest-ever tally and led the ruling coalition to a stupendous victory.

In another post, Yogi Adityanath also congratulated workers and leaders of the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for the victory, signing off with the 'ek hai to safe hai slogan'.

Not Everyone On Board

The 'batenge toh katenge' slogan had divided not just some of BJP's allies but some within the party as well, who said that it was not in good taste.

"There is no relevance of this (slogan). Slogans are given at election time. This particular slogan is not in good taste and I don't think people will appreciate it. Personally speaking, I am not in favour of such slogans," BJP leader Ashok Chavan had said.

BJP ally Ajit Pawar had also asserted that he did not support the slogan, prompting a sharp retort by fellow Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Ajit Pawar stayed with such ideologies, which are secular and anti-Hindu, for decades. There is no real secularism amongst those who call themselves secularists. He stayed with people for whom opposing Hindutva is secularism. It will take some time for him to understand the mood of the public," Mr Fadnavis had said.