Punjab Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Punjab voted in the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 19. There are 13 seats in the state with prime parties being Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP. The 13 Punjab seats are: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala. The voting percentage in Punjab was recorded as 61.4 per cent in the seventh and last phase of the national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Punjab voter turnout was 70.6 per cent with the xxBJP sweeping 10 seats while the Congress winning one. Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Some of the prominent candidates include actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress leader Manish Tewari, former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP lawmaker Bhagwant Mann are among the prominent candidates.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

