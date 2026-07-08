Infertility is becoming an important public health issue across the world, especially among women aged 35 years and above. A new study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health estimates that nearly 80 million women in the 35-49 age group could be affected by infertility by 2036 This would be a significant increase from around 53.6 million women in 2023. Researchers analysed data from 204 countries and territories and found that delayed motherhood, ageing populations, and changing lifestyle patterns are among the main causes of infertility.

The authors of the study said, "As population ageing and socioeconomic transitions accelerate, the number of women exposed to advanced-age infertility risk is rising, expanding its public health relevance."

Experts say the report should not be seen as a reason to panic. However, it should serve as a reminder of the importance of reproductive health awareness and timely access to fertility care. They also emphasise that infertility is not only a women's health issue, as male infertility contributes to a large share of cases.

What Does The Study Say?

The study predicts that infertility among women aged 35 to 49 will increase by nearly 50% between 2023 and 2036. The sharpest rise is expected among women aged 35 to 39, which is an age group where many women today are choosing to start or expand their families. Researchers say that fertility naturally declines with age because both the number and quality of eggs decrease over time. This reduces the chances of natural conception and also lowers the success rates of fertility treatments. Older maternal age is also linked with a higher risk of miscarriage and pregnancy complications.

The study estimates that East Asia will continue to have the largest number of women affected by infertility, followed by South Asia and other highly populated regions. However, experts note that infertility is becoming a global concern rather than a problem limited to one region.

Why Experts Are Concerned

Experts say one of the biggest concerns is that many people are unaware of how quickly fertility declines after the age of 35. While many women can still conceive naturally in their late thirties and early forties, the chances become lower with increasing age. Specialists believe better education about fertility could help people make informed decisions about family planning without creating unnecessary fear.

Reasons Behind The Rise In Infertility

Several factors are contributing to the increasing number of infertility cases worldwide. Experts say the rise is not due to a single reason but a combination of biological, medical, social, and environmental factors.

Delayed motherhood: More women are choosing to have children later because of higher education, career goals, financial stability, or personal preferences. Since fertility naturally declines with age, delaying pregnancy can reduce the chances of conception.

More women are choosing to have children later because of higher education, career goals, financial stability, or personal preferences. Since fertility naturally declines with age, delaying pregnancy can reduce the chances of conception. Natural age-related decline in fertility: Egg quantity and quality decrease after the age of 35, making it more difficult to become pregnant and increasing the risk of miscarriage.

Egg quantity and quality decrease after the age of 35, making it more difficult to become pregnant and increasing the risk of miscarriage. Ageing populations: As life expectancy increases and more women belong to older reproductive age groups, the overall number of infertility cases is expected to rise.

As life expectancy increases and more women belong to older reproductive age groups, the overall number of infertility cases is expected to rise. Lifestyle factors: Obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, poor sleep, and chronic stress can all negatively affect reproductive health.

Obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, poor sleep, and chronic stress can all negatively affect reproductive health. Medical conditions: Health issues such as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), endometriosis, thyroid disorders, diabetes, and untreated sexually transmitted infections can interfere with fertility.

Health issues such as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), endometriosis, thyroid disorders, diabetes, and untreated sexually transmitted infections can interfere with fertility. Environmental exposure: Increasing exposure to air pollution and certain chemicals found in the environment may affect reproductive health in both women and men. Researchers continue to study the long-term effects.

Increasing exposure to air pollution and certain chemicals found in the environment may affect reproductive health in both women and men. Researchers continue to study the long-term effects. Limited access to fertility care: In many regions, fertility testing and treatment remain expensive or unavailable. This prevents people from receiving timely diagnosis and care.

The researchers conclude that infertility is likely to become an even greater public health challenge over the coming years. They believe that increasing awareness, promoting healthy lifestyles, improving access to fertility services, and supporting people who wish to start families earlier can all help reduce the growing burden.

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